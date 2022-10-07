Imminent free agents who would benefit from shining in these playoffs

Anderson chose the perfect time to have the best year of his career, going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA, as well as being called up to his first All-Star game. While some might wonder if 2022 was an outlier for the 32-year-old pitcher, the left-hander will have a chance to put the final stamp on his year in the postseason. The veteran has pitched in the playoffs a couple of times (both with the Rockies), with a relief inning in 2017 and a strong start in 2018 (6 EL, 1 CL in an NL Division Series loss to to the Brewers).