“I would be with you all my life.” Luciana Sandoval reveals that she is in a love relationship

The presenter dedicated the lyrics of a romantic song to who would be her boyfriend. Until now, she keeps the identity of the lucky one secret.

Luciana Sandoval has fallen in love again. So she has let her followers know through a temporary post on Instagram.

The charismatic presenter of “Long live the morning” shared a story where she dedicates the lyrics of the romantic song “Toda una vida” to her alleged boyfriend, whose name and identity she hides with total secrecy.

“I would be with you for a lifetime, I don’t care in what way, or where, or how, but with you. I would be pampering you for a lifetime, I would be taking care of you as I take care of my life that I live for you”is the part of the song composed by Osvaldo Farrés that Luciana published in the social network of the camera

Temporary publication that Luciana made on her Instagram account. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/lucianasandovalsv/

After those words, the communicator and model surprises by writing a phrase, of her own inspiration, with which she would be revealing that she is in a new love relationship.

“Thank you my love. One month…” wrote the television presenter.

It should be remembered that Luciana married the pilot Enzo Rubio in 2007, but they decided to end their marriage in 2019. Since then she has not been seen, at least publicly, that she has had another relationship.

And it is that, unlike her companions of the program “Viva la Mañana”, Sandoval has kept his private and sentimental life in total discretion. Could it be that one of these days he presents the person who has stolen his heart?

Luciana keeps her sentimental life discreet. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CgU6h6nvZDA/

