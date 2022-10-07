I want a team in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — After wowing the crowd at T-Mobile Arena by scoring 23 points in 17 minutes in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 119-115 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James saved his biggest play for the Wednesday night’s post-game press conference.

When asked about the NBA hosting the exhibition game in Las Vegas, James used the occasion to make a personal plea to Commissioner Adam Silver, seeking to be first in line to own the team if the league ever fell apart. expands to Sin City.

“I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be awesome. I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I think,” James said, alluding to Silver’s trip as part of the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta preseason Hawks to the United Arab Emirates. “But he probably sees every interview and transcript he gets from NBA players.

“So I want the team here, Adam. Thanks.”

Wednesday wasn’t the first time James had expressed interest in owning a team in Las Vegas, but this was certainly his most direct statement. In June, on an episode of his YouTube show “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” James first revealed his target.

“I want a team in Las Vegas,” said James, who is already part owner of Liverpool FC and the Boston Red Sox. “I want the team in Vegas.”

Silver was asked during his annual NBA Finals news conference about expanding the league beyond 30 teams and said there are no immediate plans to do so.

“We’re not discussing that right now,” Silver said. “Like I said before, at some point, this league will invariably expand, but we’re not discussing that at this point.”

However, when asked specifically about Seattle and Las Vegas as potential expansion locations, Silver supported both cities.

“Those are wonderful markets,” Silver said. “We were in Seattle. I’m sorry we’re not there anymore. We have a WNBA team in Seattle in a nearly new building that’s doing amazingly well. And Las Vegas, where we’ll be in our summer league in July, has proven to be a great market.” sporty too.

The LA Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers played a preseason game in Seattle this week.

James was serious, saying that Las Vegas has “the best fan base in the world” and winking as he said it, clearly aware that his statement would create some stir.