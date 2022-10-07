Hugo Sánchez says yes to El Tri, two players would resign automatically

Hugo Sánchez and the two he would take if he reaches the Mexican team

October 06, 2022 10:10 p.m.

Although Hugo Sánchez directs El Tri, they uncover why he would not call Chicharito

Gerardo Martino has a few days left as head of the Mexican team and Hugo Sánchez raises his hand to become the new coach of El Tri, even assured that if they give him the team a few days before the World Cup, he would transform them and return to the winning team, something that Martino could not do in four years.

But if the arrival of Hugo Sánchez to the Mexican National Team materializes, it is clear that he will remove the squad and several of the players that the coach does not like could leave the World Cup just before it starts in Qatar. One of them Rogelio Funes Mori is not to the liking of Hugo Sánchez and he would be the first to leave the ship.

Another player who could leave the Mexican National Team is the goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota who, in the opinion of the coach, Hugo Sánchez, would not deserve to be in the Mexican national team. Instead, he would call Carlos Acevedo Portero, who on merit would deserve to be in the World Cup and not because of levers, as I consider it. plus Gerardo Martino to the León goalkeeper.

Would Javier Hernández return to the Mexican team?

If Hugo Sánchez takes charge of the Mexican team, it is clear that he would seek consensus between Femexfut and Javier Hernández to iron out rough edges and that the striker and top scorer of the Mexican National Team can be back in the Tri and why not in a new world.