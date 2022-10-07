How will the 2022 season playoffs be played?

Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros and New York Yankees are already waiting in the Divisional Round

The calendar of the regular season of 162 games of the Major Leagues has come to an end and with it the 12 invited to the playoffs that will begin with the Wild Card Round (to win two of three games) and these commitments, in both leagues, will be played between Friday, October 7 and, if necessary, until Sunday, October 9.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, a team that closed with the best record in the entire Major League, and the Atlanta Braves will rest in the first instance of the postseason in the National Leaguewhile the Houston Astros are the best placed and will have home court advantage in the Young Circuit, leaving the New York Yankees in second place in the seeding.

In this way, in the National League the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals will define the rival of the current champions (Atlanta Braves), while the San Diego Padres will travel to the Big Apple for the three-game series against the New York Mets and the winner will receive as a prize a ticket to the Division Series, where Dave Roberts’ Dodgers are already waiting for them.

The scenery in the american league It looks like this: The sixth-seeded Tampa Bay Rays will travel to Progressive Field to take on the Cleveland Guardians, and the ninth-seeded Rays will take on the New York Yankees.

On the other hand, Dusty Baker’s Houston Astros await the winner of the series between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays that will take place on Canadian soil.

The Division Serieswhere the Dodgers, Braves, Astros and Yankees are already installed, they are already to win three of five and later the Championship Series and the World Series are defined with the best seven commitments.

The Fall Classic is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 28, with Game 7, if necessary, taking place on November 5.

Wild Card Round

National League

San Diego Padres (5) at New York Mets (4)

These novenas had six meetings throughout the season and the Californians kept four of those duels, including two of the last three in The Big Apple.

It looks like one of the best series at this stage and there will be great pitching duels with names like Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom for the locals, as well as Blake Snell and Yu Darvish for the visitors.

Philadelphia Phillies (6) at St. Louis Cardinals (3)

The monarchs of the Central Division of the National League start as favorites in this series, but they face a ninth team that won four of the seven times they met.

They closed with four games at Busch Stadium, home of the Wild Card Round, in which they split victories, but the Cardinals will seek to extend the career of Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright a little more.

american league

Seattle Mariners (5) at Toronto Blue Jays (4)

The Canadians finished second in the AL East and with their record of more than 90 wins they secured at least the Wild Card Round at home against a Mariners who return to the postseason after many years of absence.

The Mariners dominated the annual series with a record of five wins and two losses, but the fact that they won the last five in a row, including the four-game series at home last July, stands out.

Tampa Bay Rays (6) at Cleveland Guardians (3)

Particularly in New York they will be following this series with great interest and not for the simple fact that their rival will be here, but because they have pending accounts with Florida and what better opportunity to collect them than in the postseason.

For this, the Rays must come out ahead of their series at Progressive Field, a venue where they lost two of three games at the end of September, so it is a good example of what can be experienced in this clash.