Henry charges against Pulisic – AS.com

Pulisic is also not getting the minutes he expects since the arrival of Potter Graham. The American has only been a starter once throughout the season and failed to finish the match. The American player was the protagonist when he arrived at Chelsea with Lampard, but little by little he lost weight in the team. He was not the protagonist with Tuchel (assuring his father on social networks that he did not perform because he did not give him minutes) and now he cannot turn this situation around, being a player for whom the London team paid more than 60 million euros in 2019.

After not playing a single minute in the Champions League against Milan, the former player Henry came out to criticize Pulisic: “In a moment you will have to bring something to the table, I know I’m repeating myself, but it’s true. How many coaches are not going to trust you? It will have to be you at some point”, ensuring that the lack of minutes is not the fault of their coaches and this is caused by their poor performance. “It’s the start of Graham Potter, but Thomas Tuchel didn’t use it too much”, revealing that it is not the fault of their coaches.

Henry assures that this lack of performance can affect him for the World Cup: “In a moment, show us somethingand what you can do and maybe he’ll be fit for the world cup. So I think It’s a bit worrying for America knowing how he will reach the World Cup”, knowing that he is their star player.

In this situation, Pulisic has the remainder of the season to earn a place in Chelsea’s eleven or next summer you will have to pack your bags. Milan was one of the teams that was interested in his situation in the last market, but in the end the negotiation did not come to fruition, but if he continues without minutes, the outcome next summer could be different.