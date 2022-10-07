He was the next Sebastián Rulli but Televisa did not want him and ended up with nothing on the street

Sebastian Rulli

October 06, 2022 9:01 p.m.

If you ask any fan of the world of Mexican television shows for the best leading men, surely one of them would be Sebastián Rulli. An actor who left several breathless but there was someone else who even left them drooling.

They say that for tastes there are colors but surely more than one would think of this heartthrob as someone who could have established himself as the maximum in the Mexican industry but his life ended up taking many turns and he has done everything to survive.

This heartthrob ended up losing exclusivity on Televisa and had to go out on the street to desperately beg.

It is about the actor José Ron

According to Tribuna, he himself has revealed that in the beginning, he had a pretty bad time since he moved to CDMX and had no money, so he had to ask on the street. Years later, already consolidated, he revealed that Televisa had taken away his exclusivity, something they would have done with stars who are not vital to his productions.