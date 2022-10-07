He made life impossible for Fernando Colunga and now he is going the way of Andrés García

October 06, 2022 3:34 p.m.

Who does not remember the soap opera I will never forget you, with Fernando Colunga and Edith González, their tender love that began when their characters were children; and came to face thousands of obstacles to be together.

And one of those obstacles was the character of Don Fermín, played by the first actor Humberto Elizondo, who for his daughter made life impossible for the leading couple. And it is precisely Humberto who last year was on the verge of death, because he caught the bug and due to his complications he was very serious.

He also lost exclusivity on Televisa, so after looking for work he migrated to the Telemundo network, where he participated in Malverde: El Santo Patrón. Without a doubt, his career has been full of successes, he has participated in more than 20 soap operas.

Elizondo suffers from a serious illness

And it is that the actor is a smoker since he was young, so his lungs have been seriously affected; so, in the style of Andrés García, he recommended not falling into the same excesses as him: “Please, don’t smoke. It’s death insurance, don’t smoke… (this disease) has an advantage that it can’t be cured, but it can it gets worse,” said the 64-year-old histrion and invited the entire audience to quit smoking. “And he also explained that he already has his will ready.