He left it on the street! Don Omar hits Daddy Yankee with his bucket (+ VIDEO) | Showbiz 123

Don Omar and Daddy Yankee have a problem that they still haven’t solved, the greatest exponents of the urban genre, of reggaeton, have even tried to work together, but simply because of different differences they haven’t been able to.

Daddy Yankee is on his last tour called “La Última Vuelta Word Tour”, with which he will say goodbye to the stage, for his part, Don Omar is focused on his next projects.

Recently in an interview published by the Panamanian producer El Chombo, Don Omar decided to reveal his commercial break with Bigg Boss.

And it turns out that the interpreter of “Salió el sol”, at some point proposed a concert that was going to be called Don vs Don, where Daddy Yankee was going to be included, however, it was precisely there when the differences began.

Daddy from day one did not like the logistics or the scenery that Don Omar proposed for the concert and second because after the first show, a front page of the most important newspaper in Puerto Rico came out with the headline: “Daddy Yankee knocks out Don Omar” .

“The second day of the show in Puerto Rico I arrived with the newspaper in my hand and I put them on the table and they told me that it would not happen again and I told them that of course it would not happen because I am the first one who will not go more to come”, narrates Don Omar to El Chombo.

Finally, what overwhelmed Omar’s patience was that while they were turning with the presentation they disconnected the wiring from the console when they entered the stage in the city of Las Vegas, United States and from there these two never worked again. together.