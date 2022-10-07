He learned that Israel Reyes arrives in America and asked for his departure from the Nest

The America player who would leave as soon as Israel Reyes arrives

October 05, 2022 11:39 p.m.

not signed yet Israel Kings and they already generate controversy in the locker room America where one of the players would have lost his departure taking into account the arrival of the Mexican central defender to the azulcrema squad.

It is clear that yes Israel Kings arrive at America there will be several saturated quotas in the defensive zone, which is why the Uruguayan defender Sebastian Caceres He would seek his exit to European football since he will be the protagonist in the Uruguayan team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup where he would take over after Ronald Araujo’s injury.

The World Cup is coming and we have the best TV prices for you from 2,499 pesos. Buy here

More news from America:

* The reaction of José Ramón Fernández after seeing the leadership of América

* While El Piojo attacked Ortiz, what Larcamón did to him in Puebla vs. America

Sebastian Caceres has been one of the players Ferdinand Ortiz he gives him rotation since he assumed command of the cream-blue squad. Thus Caceres wants to take advantage of the visualization in the Qatar 2022 World Cup so that a European team is interested in its services and can migrate, something that the directive of the America also favors you.

How much would America sell Sebastián Cáceres for?

If the Uruguayan defender Sebastian Caceres He has a good tournament in the Qatar 2022 World Cup America you could recover your investment and also earn a surplus. Caceres It has a value of 5 million dollars, the current price of the young Uruguayan defender who is hungry to transcend in European football.