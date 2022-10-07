He had everything to be more famous than Ricky Martin, but he humiliated the Mexicans and was ruined

Ricky Martin

October 06, 2022 4:36 p.m.

Surely you will remember a catchy and successful song that said “Of black afternoons” by an Italian singer-songwriter named Tiziano Ferro, and if you wonder what happened to him? We tell you, because it was his unfortunate words that closed the doors of success in Latin America.

It is well known that one of the destinations to conquer to succeed in Latin America is Mexico, the Aztec country is one of the most important destinations for artists, not for nothing Ricky Martin, who is originally from Puerto Rico left his country to live in Mexico , since it was the catapult that the singer needed.

And in the same way Tiziano did, who was very well received with his first foray into the Mexican market, but his mouth made him lose everything, since during an interview the singer said that: “Mexican women are ugly” even the journalist with who was chatting live, threw him a life preserver and told him no, that was not the case, but the singer insisted on this and lost everything.

Tiziano could not return to Mexico

And being one of the most notorious, after this his next simple step without pain or glory, despite the fact that the singer tried to “clean his image” apologizing for his behavior; or attending Another Roll to pay his penance for having offended an entire country. She is now moderately successful in Italy, she married her boyfriend, businessman Victor Allen.