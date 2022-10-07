He cheated on Victoria Ruffo and now he is even afraid to go out with his partner

Victoria Ruffo

October 06, 2022 07:00 a.m.

Victoria Ruffo is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a first-class dramatic actress, since in fiction she has suffered any amount of evil and mistreatment.

One of his worst experiences was undoubtedly the one he suffered in the telenovela ‘Vivo por Elena’, where Ruffo plays the protagonist, Elena Carvajal. There she had to deal with poverty and various hardships and she was cheated in the worst way.

The latter was done by one of the villains, Ernesto de los Monteros, and he came to hurt her in every possible way before being arrested.

And paid karma in real life

The actor was Sebastián Ligarde and his life took a complete turn from that moment. He did not have so many prominent roles later, but now he lives in a more than complicated situation, since he affirms that he cannot even go out on the street. This is because since 2013, he announced the change of his preferences and thinks that although the world has evolved, he would be in danger by going out with his partner.