Hamilton pushes for Red Bull investigation amid suspicions that could drastically change Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton put pressure on the FIA ​​in the face of a possible irregularity by Red Bull in the 2021 World Cup (Photo: REUTERS)

While Max Verstappen He is focused on achieving the results that could consecrate him again champion of the Formula 1, in the highest category of motorsport there is a scandal at the door that could take away his title from last year. Waiting is Lewis Hamiltonwho presses the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to deliver the final results of the investigation into the expenses of the teams in the 2021 budgetan audit that could take the trophy out of the hands of Red Bull.

hamilton He said he thinks the FIA and its president Mohammed Ben Sulayem “they will do the right thing with everything they find out” but he made statements against the governing body that added a little more tension in the paddock because there are suspicions that Red Bull It significantly exceeded its budget – USD 145 million a year – for 2021, which undermines the legitimacy of Max Verstappen’s first title.

In statements released this Thursday by Sky Sportswithin the framework of 2022 Japanese Grand Prixthe British pilot of 37 years did not fail to point out that Mercedes had to make difficult decisions to respect the budget regulation.

Max Verstappen won his first Formula 1 championship title against Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi (Photo: REUTERS)

“What I can say is that I remember that we had our last upgrade at silverstone and luckily she was great and we were able to wrestle with her. But then we saw Red Bull making improvements every weekend or every other weekend.. They have had, I believe, at least four more updates since then.” hamilton.

hamiltonwho asks total “transparency” of the FIAspoke of specific figures and modifications that he considers would have changed the equation, since he was defeated in Abu Dhabi in controversial circumstances, therefore, everything indicates that he plans to claim his eighth crown. “If we had spent £300,000 on a new floor, or fitted a wing, that would of course have changed the outcome of the championship, because we would have been more competitive in the next race.he added.

For now, the FIA has announced that its conclusions on compliance with the budget ceiling in 2021 will be revealed next October 10th. “We have had significant and unsubstantiated speculation and conjecture on this matter, and the FIA ​​reiterates that until this is finalized, no further information will be provided,” the FIA ​​said. Aston-Martin is another team that allegedly broke the rule, and ferrari also complained.

Verstappen can secure his second F1 championship title this weekend in Japan (Photo: REUTERS)

This implies that the publication of the results of the investigation of the FIA could occur after Japanese Grand Prixwhere Max Verstappen (Red Bull) can secure his second championship title if he wins the race and sets the fastest lap in the race, which would give him a bonus point.

The budget limit was set in order to maintain parity in the teams of the F1 and reduce the purchasing power of the big teams like mercedes ferrari Y Red Bull. It was cut to $140 million in 2022 and will drop to $135 million by next year, excluding driver salaries and engine costs.

