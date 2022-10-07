Haaland is a robot? They ask the British Parliament to deport him

Midtime Editorial

The start of the 2022-23 season of the Premier Leagueorand has been more than excellent for Erling Haland, which accumulates 14 goals after nine days played with Manchester City; however, it seems that the sweeping norwegian pace it has not been Well received by a large number of English.

The petition to the British Parliament

According to various reports, about two million people in England have signed a petition addressed to the British Parliament to ask to be expelled from the country to the striker of the team led by Pep Guardiola.

Total, 1 million 846 thousand 057 people they had placed their signature on that petition, which was soon withdrawn.

Why don’t they want Erling Haaland in England?

It should be noted that in said letter it was requested that will not be allowed to play attacker 22 years of age because they consider that haaland is not human but it is a robot.

The numbers and goals that Haaland has

After leaving the ranks of Borussia Dortmund, Erling Haland not only is he breaking it in the premier leaguebecause it is also doing it in the UEFA champions leaguewhere it is positioned as one of the scoring leaders with five touchdowns, which gives a total of 19 targets for the Norwegian.

