Guardiola’s forceful warning for all those who are comparing Haaland with Messi
2022-10-07
It happened again. In another press conference they related the name of Erling Haland with the of Leo Messi. Y Pep Guardiola made the situation very clear again in the run-up to the match against Southampton.
Messi It’s unique. The media, especially those in Spain, have been searching for the Argentine’s successor for many years and always end up being wrong. Haaland is a ‘monster’ inside the box, but he still doesn’t compare to everything the player from the PSG.
For Gurdiola, the best thing is that the Norwegian builds his own path and makes his own history. “No one can compare (with Messi). People compare Erling to Leo. I think they don’t help us. How many ‘new Messi’ have appeared in the world of football since I started? 10-15? They always fail (laughs)”, explained the DT.
He added: ”Erling has to make his own career, his own job. They are different players.”
To close, Guardiola He spoke of the great media following that his young striker is having and assures that this would have already generated a problem in another team.
”How many press conferences have we had? Of 50 questions, 45 have been about Haaland. For me it’s ok. The fortune we have is that the boys here accept that. Other players wouldn’t like it. They are guys who have won 4 Premier League, who have fought for everything, and they are only talking about Haaland and Haaland,” he said. Pep.
”In other places, you wouldn’t like that. Everyone here is delighted. An example is Kevin (De Bruyne), who is an exceptional person. He is happy to have him here because he knows that they can both be better playing together. The same with the rest”, sentenced the Catalan.