Guardiola’s forceful warning for all those who are comparing Haaland with Messi

2022-10-07

It happened again. In another press conference they related the name of Erling Haland with the of Leo Messi. Y Pep Guardiola made the situation very clear again in the run-up to the match against Southampton.

Messi It’s unique. The media, especially those in Spain, have been searching for the Argentine’s successor for many years and always end up being wrong. Haaland is a ‘monster’ inside the box, but he still doesn’t compare to everything the player from the PSG.

For Gurdiola, the best thing is that the Norwegian builds his own path and makes his own history. “No one can compare (with Messi). People compare Erling to Leo. I think they don’t help us. How many ‘new Messi’ have appeared in the world of football since I started? 10-15? They always fail (laughs)”, explained the DT.

He added: ”Erling has to make his own career, his own job. They are different players.”