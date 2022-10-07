Entertainment

Goodbye Sebastián Rulli, Angelique Boyer would now see a footballer with eyes of love

Angelique Boyer
When you think of Angelique Boyer at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate yourself with the name of your partner, Sebastián Rulli. They are undoubtedly a perfect example of a fictional couple who moved to real life and many envy their relationship.

This is because in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to be overwhelmingly successful in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. However, Angelique would now see another heartthrob from Televisa with eyes of love.

This actor has another great love that is soccer and now he would get what more than one would want: Angelique’s love.

This is the actor Danilo Carrera

Danilo Carrera as a footballer

This Ecuadorian heartthrob will be Boyer’s partner in Televisa’s next soap opera, ‘El Amor Invencible’, which will premiere next year in prime time. Carrera has distributed his life between acting and soccer, being a player until 2009 and momentarily resuming that career in 2019, between projects as an actor.

Danilo has now decided to focus entirely on his acting side and can’t wait to work with Angelique: “We haven’t had to work together, she’s the number 1 soap opera, that is, she’s the youngest soap opera in the world today and I going to love working with her.”

