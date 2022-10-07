Goodbye Angelique, Sebastián Rulli fell into the clutches and lips of the Televisa star

Sebastian Rulli and Angelique Boyer

October 07, 2022 09:15 a.m.

When you think of Sebastián Rulli at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate yourself with the name of your partner, Angelique Boyer. They are undoubtedly a perfect example of a fictional couple who moved to real life and many envy their relationship.

This is because in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to be overwhelmingly successful in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. However, there was one woman who made Rulli doubt her love for Angelique.

The actor would not have been at a good time with Boyer and Sebastian’s desire would have been coupled with despair.

This is Issabela Camil

Rulli and Camil in ‘Teresa’

It all happened in the soap opera ‘Teresa’, where Rulli and Boyer began to delight the audience with their love, although at that time it was only in fiction. However, the character of Angelique had feelings for another man and Sebastián, out of jealousy and desperation, ends up being unfaithful to her with Paloma, played by Camil, who melted for him.