Gerard Piqué’s message against Shakira that goes around the world

MEXICO CITY, October 6 (EL UNIVERSAL).- During the 12 years that Gerard Piqué and Shakira were together, the singer accompanied the soccer player at all times, and even gave him all the financial and emotional support that the Barcelona player needed to advance your career.

However, soccer player Gerard Piqué ended his relationship with Shakira and was quickly seen in the company of his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Martí. The young couple already attends events, goes on romantic getaways and has fun on the streets of Barcelona skateboarding.

What did Gerard Piqué say against Shakira?

Close friends of the couple assure that Gerard Piqué is unrecognizable, and that he himself has even confessed to them that “he feels younger”. As if all this were not enough, the soccer player continues to confront his ex-partner, the Colombian singer Shakira, for the custody of her children: Sasha and Milan Piqué.

During their mini “honeymoon” in Paris, Piqué took Clara Chia Marti out for dinner at Shakira’s favorite restaurant. The soccer player was photographed with the 23-year-old kissing inside a very top sushi club in the French capital, where he even sees them surrounded by other diners.

What does Shakira think about this situation?

Shakira has decided to focus on her career and raising her children. “We can’t take a walk in the park like a normal family or go for ice cream or do any activity without the photographers following us. I have tried to hide the situation from my children. I try to protect them, because that is my priority in life. But then they hear things from their friends or find unpleasant news on the internet, and it just affects them, “said the Colombian singer.

Will Shakira move to Miami with her children?

Everything indicates that the Colombian singer will not be able to go live in Miami with her children, Sasha and Milan, since Gerard Piqué does not want to give up. Shakira assures that she wants to go to Miami to be able to live in peace with her children, since the paparazzi do not stop harassing her and her children. Shakira even offered Piqué more than 2 million dollars to sign the necessary permits, but the player refused.