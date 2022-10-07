From Rihanna’s supermarket outing to Russell Crowe’s skateboard ride: celebrities in one click

Rihanna went with her bodyguard to the supermarket in West Hollywood. The singer and fashion designer wore a black t-shirt by rapper DMX (The Grosby Group)

Russell Crowe and his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, are traveling through Rome and to get around the streets of the city they chose to do it on skateboards. The couple after the walk, was seen playing a tennis match with their custodians

Reese Witherspoon wore a colorful tailored ensemble to attend The Today show in New York

Joy Corrigan starred in an incredible vintage-style photo shoot for Chanel, in Beverly Hills

Supermodel Hailey Bieber is back in Beverly Hills after attending Paris Fashion Week

Barack Obama’s youngest daughter, Sasha, was spotted in a colorful outfit while heading to class in sunny Los Angeles. The young woman also showed a new hot air balloon tattoo on the back of her arm



Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt went out for a walk in New York. The American actress wore a black ensemble with matching platform sandals

Dwayne Johnson, better known as La Roca, attended the ‘Black Adam’ fan event carpet at the Diego Rivera Museum, in Mexico City

Camila Morrone attended Paris Fashion Week and stayed a few more days to enjoy that city

In jeans and with a relaxed style, Heidi Klum went for a walk in the sun with coffee in hand (The Grosby Group)



