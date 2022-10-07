For this reason Ángela Aguilar FIGHTED with Christian Nodal and will NEVER sing with him again

Go controversy was unleashed after the revelations about an alleged break in the professional relationship they held Angela Aguilar Y Christian Nodalthere are versions in which they maintain that Pepe Aguilar’s daughter fought with the Mexican singer-songwriter and now they don’t even want to see each other in painting, so it is rumored that never To return to a sing with Belinda’s ex-boyfriend for a powerful reason.

In 2020 and in the midst of a pandemic, Angela Aguilar Y Christian Nodal They conquered the musical world with the song ‘Tell me how you want’, which was placed among the first places of popularity on the radio charts and music applications, which meant a great boost in their careers, so now it surprises the news that Angela never To return to a sing with Node.

The reason revealed by media such as ‘El Universal’ would have distanced the interpreters to return a sing together, which is sad news for the fans of both interpreters because they became a viral trend as a result of their collaboration, to the point that there was talk of a situation of jealousy on the part of Belinda towards the interpreter of ‘Botella after bottle’ , but now never They will do a duet again.

during an interview Angela Aguilar revealed that he prefers sing with other personalities rather than with Christian Nodalwith which he dismissed a new collaboration between the two, a situation that makes the Mexican press think that the ‘Princess of the Regional’ fought with Node.

It is speculated that the reason for which Angela Aguilar I know fought with Christian Nodal is that apparently, he plans to give his career a different approach, with which Nodal’s style will be left aside. It is not yet known if with this a collaboration between Pepe Aguilar and Christian can happen one day, but at the moment it is a possibility that seems distant.

Though Angela Aguilar did not delve into the details of why fought with Christian Nodalit seems that never we will once again listen to a song in collaboration between the two, which makes the song ‘Dime como qué tú’, a real musical jewel of the Mexican regional.