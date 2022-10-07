FIFA publishes new official ranking, Colombian National Team remains in 17th place | National teams

There are a few weeks left before the start of the World Cup in Qatar and FIFA has delivered a new update of its official ranking of national teams, with a sign of calm for the Colombian National Team.

In the new table, the big news is that Brazil increases its advantage as the best team of the moment over Belgium and that Spain gives ground.

For Néstor Lorenzo’s team it turned out to be important to play friendlies against Guatemala (4-1) and Mexico (3-2) on the last FIFA date in September, victories that allowed him to stay in 17th place.

This is the official ranking cut to October:

1. Brazil, 1841 points

2. Belgium, 1816

3. Argentina, 1773

4. France, 1759

5. England, 1728

6. Italy, 1726

7. Spain, 1715

8. Netherlands, 1694

9. Portugal, 1676

10. Denmark, 1666

17. Columbia, 1611

It is worth noting that Spain has given its place to Italy, which will not play the World Cup. The firm decision to rejuvenate coach Luis Enrique’s squad has not been an easy process.

FIFA took into account 53 UEFA Nations League matches and 119 friendly games prior to the start of the World Cup on November 20.