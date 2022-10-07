Sports

Erling Haaland: more than 400,000 fans ask the British Government to kick the Norwegian striker out of the Premier League | Sports

Erling Haaland’s start to the season in the Premier League is a scandal. The Norwegian striker has scored 14 goals in just eight games in the tournament —including three hat tricks— and has scored a total of 19 times in this 2022-23 campaign with Manchester City.

