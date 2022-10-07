Erling Haaland: more than 400,000 fans ask the British Government to kick the Norwegian striker out of the Premier League | Sports

Erling Haaland’s start to the season in the Premier League is a scandal. The Norwegian striker has scored 14 goals in just eight games in the tournament —including three hat tricks— and has scored a total of 19 times in this 2022-23 campaign with Manchester City.

The great present of the ‘Android’ caused a large number of fans to ask the British government to prohibit him from playing in the English league. The reason? Not be considered a human, but a robot.

The most unusual thing about this request is that hundreds of thousands of fans supported the notion and they reached the impressive figure of 404,679 signatures.

Fans ask the UK government to expel Haaland from the Premier. Photo: UK Petitions

Erling Haaland arrived at Manchester City for the 2022-23 season from Borussia Dortmund, a team in which he scored 86 goals in 89 games and managed to win the 2021 German Cup.

Prior to his spell in the Bundesliga, he played for Red Bull Salzburg and scored an impressive 29 goals in 27 games. Likewise, he won two Austrian leagues and cups.

Relive Haaland’s last goal

At 31 minutes of the match against Copenhagen for the Champions League, Haaland made it 2-0 with the second goal in his personal account of the match.

Manchester City’s next match

The citizens will face Southampton for the Premier League this Saturday, October 8 from 9:00 am (Peruvian time).

Haaland goals at City

The Norwegian has 19 goals in 12 games (counting all competitions).

Manchester City in the Premier League

How much is Erling Haaland worth?

According to the Transfermarkt portal, the ‘Android’ pass is valued at 150 million euros, which is equivalent to almost triple what Manchester City paid to Borussia Dortmund for his signing in the recent pass market (60 million euros). euros).