Erika Buenfil did not visit Andrés García because of Luis Miguel

Erika Buenfil and Andres Garcia

October 07, 2022 12:03 p.m.

The actor Andrés García is one of the friends of the actress Erika Buenfil; But despite the friendship that unites them, the actress avoided visiting the 81-year-old actor because she was afraid of running into the Sun of Mexico, the famous singer Luis Miguel.

Let us remember that Erika Buenfil and Luis Miguel had a passionate and brief romance, and although they ended on good terms, the actress would have told Andrés that it seemed uncomfortable to see him again.

And it is that the 81-year-old actor used to organize big parties at his home in Acapulco, attended by several celebrity personalities, including the famous singer Luis Miguel, since he is one of Andrés García’s closest friends, they even seemed father and son.

Erika Buenfil has not returned to visit Andrés García

Despite the great friendship that the actors have and despite the fact that Andrés is in very poor health, Erika would not have seen him again, not even because he considers that he is in his last days; What the histrion did assure is that they have called him to find out about him and his health.