Eduin Caz, Grupo Firme, used drugs after the Canelo Álvarez fightMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 06.10.2022 21:45:54





One more time Eduin Cazvocalist of Firm Grouphas been put in the eye of the controversy, after the musician confessed that after the fight of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin last September 17, used drugs because he was looking to live a stronger experience.

The fact he confessed Eduin Caz during a talk he had Firm Group with Nicky Jamafter the awards bilborardwhere the musician revealed that the drug he consumed made him lose perspective on things and the time came when he felt harassed by his fans They were just looking for a photo with him.

“(A friend) brought some gummies and he gave me a gummie… I was already ‘happy’ and I ate a gummy… What half an hour later I was looking at about 100 people stops waiting for me for the photo”.

“I caught myself running between the little machines and the people: ‘Eduin a photo’. I was in another world, I felt ‘The Walking Dead’ running“, indicated caz.

The Mexican musician explained that after the Canelo fight chose to use the drug because I wanted to continue the partyalthough he acknowledged that this one was too strong and “hit him very badly”.

At the height of his fame

Eduin Caz Y Firm Group are going through a great moment in their careers, proof of their presentation last September at the Zocalo of the city of mexicowhere they imposed a attendance record with 280 thousand people gathered.