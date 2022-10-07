Entertainment

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has no idea who Belinda is even though they worked together, watch the video

Photo of CodeList CodeList14 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Dwayne Johnson, American actor and professional wrestler, is currently trending as he seems to not know who he is Belinda, despite having worked alongside her. The celebrity nicknamed “rock” He worked as a professional wrestler for WWE until his official retirement in 2019, with the aim of focusing on his artistic career. The actor has participated in a wide variety of films, his performance as Luke Hobbs in the franchise “The Fast and the Furious” one of the most recognized.

Among the achievements as a fighter of “rock” Ten “World Championships” stand out: eight as “WWE Champion” and two as “WCW Champion. Dwayne Johnson He was also twice “WWE Intercontinental Champion” and five times “World Tag Team Champion”. However the star of “Baywatch” has caught the attention of the media after stating that he does not know what Belinda is.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList14 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Piqué begins the revenge against Shakira; he does not sign the permits to take her children to Miami

1 week ago

The day Braulio Luna hit Lorena Herrera

1 week ago

Ricky Martin activates his resources to help people affected by Fiona

2 weeks ago

Humberto Zurita left the bachelorhood; confirm romance with Stephanie Salas

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button