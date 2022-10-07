Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has no idea who Belinda is even though they worked together, watch the video

Dwayne Johnson, American actor and professional wrestler, is currently trending as he seems to not know who he is Belinda, despite having worked alongside her. The celebrity nicknamed “rock” He worked as a professional wrestler for WWE until his official retirement in 2019, with the aim of focusing on his artistic career. The actor has participated in a wide variety of films, his performance as Luke Hobbs in the franchise “The Fast and the Furious” one of the most recognized.

Among the achievements as a fighter of “rock” Ten “World Championships” stand out: eight as “WWE Champion” and two as “WCW Champion. Dwayne Johnson He was also twice “WWE Intercontinental Champion” and five times “World Tag Team Champion”. However the star of “Baywatch” has caught the attention of the media after stating that he does not know what Belinda is.

Belinda is a renowned Spanish-Mexican singer and actress who began acting as a child, when she was only ten years old. In 2002 she signed with BMG and two years later she released her debut album,Belinda”. During her first decade in the Mexican pop industry, the singer became a prominent figure in Latin pop music and popular culture, with a highly publicized personal life, leading her to be considered “The Princess of Pop.” Latin”.

Till the date, Belinda She has sold around 1.5 million records solo, being considered one of the best exponents of Latin pop. In addition, she has won several awards throughout her career, including: TVyNovelas, Oye Awards!, MTV Latin America Awards, Lo Nuestro Awards, among others. But Belinda She has a whole other facet as an actress that, in addition to giving her the leading role in different soap operas, has taken her to major Hollywood productions with castmates of the stature of Dwayne Johnson.

Incredibly, in 2017, Belinda achieved recognition in Hollywood after participating in the film, “Baywatch”, where he shared credits with Dwayne Johnson “rock“and Zac Efron. Apparently though”rock“He doesn’t remember her anymore. It’s all because Johnson was visiting Mexico City and at one point they asked him about Belinda and his first reaction was: “Who is it?”. Watch the video so you can see for yourself the reaction of Dwayne Johnson .