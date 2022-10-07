Don Omar tells why he left Raphy Pina and Daddy Yankee

The urban exponent Don Omar After being silent for years and in the midst of an extensive work break, he has begun to give his versions of the different controversies he has starred in over time.

The reggaeton veteran resumed his musical career last year with the release of the song “Flow HP” with René Pérez, but it was not until this year that he decided to talk about some situations from the past. In a recent interview that he gave to the Chilean presenter Mr. Francisco He revealed that in addition to consuming controlled substances, he worked in his adolescence at a drug point in Puerto Rico, among other intimacies.

Now, in his most recent statements to the Panamanian influencer and broadcaster Rodney Sebastian Clark Donalds, known as “El Chombo”, he gave his version of the reasons why he did not continue the “Kingdom” tour with Daddy Yankee in the United States under the production of Rafael “Raphy” Pina, with whom he has precisely had multiple problems that have culminated in court. Pina is serving a sentence of three years and five months in prison for violations of the federal weapons law.

El Chombo asked him directly what made Don Omar withdraw from the announced concert tour for different cities in the United States, after both exponents successfully performed in 2015 at the Coliseum of Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

Willam Omar Landrón, the artist’s first name, clarified that since the conversations began in 2013 with Pina to carry out the tour, they had already had personal problems in the past. They were united by a relationship of compadres. However, they decided to work together again on tour with Daddy Yankee. Don Omar told without going into details that one of the previous problems that Pina had occurred in Miami and then in New York, when he was married to the presenter Jackie Guerrido. Both turned the page and began to work together with Edwin Prado to carry out the concert.

Similarly, he made it clear that daddy yankee and he have never been friends and that neither of them has been interested in establishing a friendship.

“Raymond (Ayala) and I have not been friends a single day of our lives and I don’t think either of us is interested in being friends.”, affirmed the voice of “Bandoleros”.

Don Omar explained that his original idea was not with Daddy Yankee, but he ended up agreeing to Pina’s request. According to the reggaeton artist, he and his work team did the first month of preparation for the show and then “when Raymond arrived from his tour in Europe, the first thing he says is that he doesn’t like him.”

“I got up from my chair and left and left everyone in the meeting, because I am not an employee of his. From the first day I knew that this was not going well”, narrated Don Omar, who understood that there was an agenda to harm him.

The reggaeton player explained that the number of employees for the tour was too extensive and that many requests that were made to Yankee were not fulfilled. The expectation of the concerts was 100 performances and the “agreement was a common goal for all parties.”

Don Omar implied that his withdrawal from the tour was due to possible internal sabotage by the production.

“We go to Las Vegas and the show was interspersed every 20 minutes for a total of three hours. Daddy Yankee comes out, does his part and Daddy Yankee gets off. Then Don Omar’s team goes up with the stage in black and I begin to hear from the part of the stage behind ‘they took off the console’. The console did not have a single cable left on it. Do you remember that? The show had a 20 minute delay because Don Omar’s team realizes that everything was disconnected. In the dark connecting all that wiring took 20 minutes. Since I am not employed by anyone, I left. I was in my hotel room writing an email to Mr. Rafael Pina so that he would never talk to me about this again,” said the reggaeton singer, who stated that the damage caused to the figure of Don Omar “was irreparable.”

“Everyone said it from the beginning, you are not friends and you are not the same and we will never do it. When it happens that I leave the tour, Raphy mouthful as he alone and as he has always been, they took social networks and wiped their ass * with me and I remained silent because I knew that a day like this would come, “said the reggaeton player, who added that a lawsuit for non-compliance never proceeded because “there was no contract with me.”

“If they had had the contract you were talking about, you would have sued me and left me on the street. You know what? they stuck their tongues where you know…”, she specified.

In the interview he spoke directly to Pina. “I will live proud for the rest of my days that I have let people know who you really are. To let people know that I am a full-fledged man and that never in my life have I put the coolie ** where I want to get it out. but you do”, he concluded about the artistic producer of the urban genre.

On January 24, 2022 in the Miami-Dade Court, in Florida, the lawsuit against Don Omar was dismissed, by Pina in which he alleged economic damages and his reputation because the singer called him on his social networks “chota” . The litigation began in March 2021.

In April 2022 the judge Carlos Lopez, of the Miami-Dade Court, in Florida, determined that Pina must pay the fees and costs of Don Omar’s lawyers, after losing the defamation lawsuit. Pina will have to pay $137,840 to Don Omar for attorneys’ fees.