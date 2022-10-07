Does Dani Alves leave the Pumas? Contract and how he seeks to go to Qatar 2022Halftime

Once Cougars has been left without a technician MX League after the cessation of Andres Lillinithe great unknown is to know if Dani Alves will continue in Cougars for the Clausura 2023, once the Qatar World Cup. For now, the player has made it clear that he intends to fulfill his contract with the university team and fill the auriazul team with glory.

Alves still has a contract with University Club for the following semester, as it should be remembered that he signed for a year with the felines for the tournaments Opening 2022 Y Closure 2023. For now he is training in Barcelonawaiting for that Brazil I called him for the World Cup, despite the fact that he will be without professional activity these weeks.

“I don’t come here to prepare for the World CupI come here to do what I have done in my whole life, which is to fight like no one else to win, to make history, to make the people I represent happy,” Alves told the TUDN network three weeks ago.

“I’m thinking about how to and what to do with Cougars so that all the effort they have made to have me here is worth it. Not just a celebrity comes, the most winning player in history is coming of soccer for a team of Mexicowhich many times people can discredit.

Alves reiterated in that interview that his goal was to continue accumulating wins and his intention is to do so with Cougarswhich in this Apertura 2022 barely added 14 points and was left out of fighting for at least the Repechage.

The statistics of Dani Alves with Pumas

Although he will be almost two months without professional activity, Alves He was able to have a very complete semester because he played 12 games in the Regular Phase and only missed the duel in the Matchday 17 in view of FC Juarez for a nuisance.

It should be remembered that the Brazilian debuted on Day 5 against Mazatlanin the University Olympic Stadium; since then it had been constant, until he suffered a blow in the training before the duel with FC Juarez and did not make the trip as a precaution, according to the player’s own report.

The Brazilian winger, who this semester played most of the games as a midfielder, finished with 4 assists for goals, 1080 minutes, and 3 yellow cards. Also, according to Statiskicks “Alves was the footballer with the most accurate filtered passes”, with 17.

What does Dani Alves do before the World Cup in Qatar?

Like the players of Cougars They are already on vacation Alves traveled to Barcelona where you have been training on your own with custom trainers. She has let it be seen in the videos that she shares on her social networks and the idea is keeping fit if Brazil called him for him Qatar World Cup.

The best plays of Dani Alves with the Pumas

