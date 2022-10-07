Do you remember? Honduran Óscar Salas scores a great goal in the beating of his team in Guatemala
2022-10-07
Oscar Salas He was dispatched with a great goal in the Second Division of Guatemala in the victory of his team, Deportivo Barberena F.C.on Chimaltenango (3-0) last Sunday.
Forward Roger Rojas is separated from Sporting FC of Costa Rica
The Honduran midfielder, who had come out of retirement after passing through Olimpia, Motagua, Vida Juticalpa and Honduras Progreso, is experiencing a new adventure in Chapín football and shows that quality remains intact.
After leaving the Honduran Progress, Rooms He went to the United States to vacation and thought about hanging up his boots, but then he reflected that at just 28 years old he still has a lot of rope.
The footballer decided to give himself a second chance and in July of this year he stamped his signature with the Sports Barbarena and scored his first goal for his new club.
Rooms he scored the final third in his squad’s victory with a minute to go in the 90th minute. El catracho took the ball and hit a fierrazo from outside the area that was impossible for the rival goalkeeper.
It is worth mentioning that on Wednesday his team fell by the minimum against Mictlan and tonight they are measured at Takes sparks. In the classification they are in fifth place with 21 units.
Oscar Salas lifted four titles in Honduras with the Olympia and was considered one of the promises of our football. The midfielder could return to the National League at some point to have the revenge he deserves.