Do you remember? Honduran Óscar Salas scores a great goal in the beating of his team in Guatemala

2022-10-07

Oscar Salas He was dispatched with a great goal in the Second Division of Guatemala in the victory of his team, Deportivo Barberena F.C.on Chimaltenango (3-0) last Sunday.

The Honduran midfielder, who had come out of retirement after passing through Olimpia, Motagua, Vida Juticalpa and Honduras Progreso, is experiencing a new adventure in Chapín football and shows that quality remains intact.

After leaving the Honduran Progress, Rooms He went to the United States to vacation and thought about hanging up his boots, but then he reflected that at just 28 years old he still has a lot of rope.

The footballer decided to give himself a second chance and in July of this year he stamped his signature with the Sports Barbarena and scored his first goal for his new club.