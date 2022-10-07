Despite the fact that Andrés García fights for his life, his funeral would have been advanced

Andres Garcia

October 07, 2022 12:02 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Andrés García is undoubtedly one of the Mexican telenovela actors best known by fans of this world. Even though he is already in his heyday for many years, people still remember him fondly even though the star confesses to scandals that leave him in a pretty bad spot.

He has done this through his YouTube channel, his main means of communication in recent months and through which he has made progress on his state of health. Right there he has communicated that he has been hospitalized again and the images that have been spread make his fans think the worst.

More Garcia news:

THE TIME THAT ANDRÉS GARCÍA WANTED TO DECEIVE AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ

WHILE ANDRÉS GARCÍA SAYS GOODBYE TO THIS WORLD, VERÓNICA CASTRO ALMOST LEAVES WITH HIM

He himself has said that his end could be near and now, his funeral could have been brought forward.

They sang the song that he wants to say goodbye

Garcia with ‘The Stars of Sinaloa’

‘Casquillos de mihorn’ is the musical theme that García would have asked to play at his funeral and was able to listen to it live, since he received a visit from Las Estrellas de Sinaloa by Germán Lizárraga in the midst of his health problems.

“I’m having a little time; It is one of the best surprises I have ever had in my life, ”Garcia declared, when he uploaded this moment to Youtube, about what could become one of the last experiences of his life.