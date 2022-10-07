Cuba suspended Elite League congressman, zero uniforms – SwingCompleto

By Pavel Ruiz

48 hours before the date agreed to inaugurate the first Cuban Baseball Elite League, the technical congress has not yet been held and the players do not have the uniforms and other equipment.

The organization of the event that aims to bring together the best baseball players in Cuba has begun badly, despite the fact that the main authorities of the National Baseball Commission assured a week ago that everything was guaranteed for a happy start.

Last Thursday on the television program La Mesa Redonda, the president of the Cuban Baseball Federation, Juan Reinaldo Pérez, said that “all insurance for the competition is guaranteed and is in Cuba.”

The manager announced on that occasion that on October 5 the technical congress would be held in the city of Bayamo, Granma, home of the Sorrelscurrent champions of the National Series.

It may interest you: DID THE JOB: José Abreu ACHIEVED numbers to seek his contract in MLB 2023

However, yesterday the 5th the meeting was not held, since the Cuban baseball leaders were still in their offices at the Latin American stadium in Havana.

Complete Swing contacted several players from the Farmers, Coffee Growers, Ranchers and Tobacco Growers teams to verify that none of these four teams had been given the uniforms and game implements that, according to Pérez Pardo, the Teammate brand had manufactured exclusively for the Elite League. .

This noon it was learned that tomorrow, Friday, in a tight day, the technical meeting will take place in which some managers are expected to incorporate players to replace others who for various reasons have been removed from the preliminary squads. At night they intend to celebrate the 61st SNB Awards Gala and on Saturday afternoon give the voice of play ball of the I LEBC.

So uncertain will be the start of a tournament that has not yet won over the fans or the specialized press and that the elite seems to have little.