CR7 misses incredible goal without goalkeeper with Manchester in Europa LeagueHalftime

It hurts to see Cristiano Ronaldo like thisbeing a regular substitute in the Man Utd and when they finally gave him ownership this Thursday in the Europa League, an incredible goal was devouredof those that you would not even remotely imagine a few years ago being the Bicho the lethal striker that we all knew in Europe.

Result Omania vs Manchester United

The Red Devils achieved a very tight 2-3 victory on the road against the modest Omonia Nicosia Cyprus and it was not until the 84th minute that the English managed the go-ahead goal through Marcus Rashford. To put it in perspective, the template of the Manchester adds almost 800 million euroswhile Cypriots are worth 18.8 millionaccording to Transfermarkt.

This is how Cristiano Ronaldo missed the goal

In that game that would seem like something for United was that CR7 missed a sung goal without a goalkeeperthey gave him the ball on the small area line and the top scorer in the history of the Champions League and at National Team level he busted it on the post. If they want to find some justification for commander bear it may be that there was a defender on the goal line.

Cristiano heading to Qatar 2022

At 37 years of age, it is natural to think that Cristiano Ronaldo is going downhill in his football level and the numbers don’t lie, as they have barely scored one goal all season including the Premier and Europa League, with FC Sheriff being their only victim so far in the second-tier continental tournament.

Let us remember that Portugal is in Group H at Qatar 2022 along with South Korea, Uruguay and Ghanain what could be the last World Cup for CR7, who with the Lusitanians already won a European Championship in 2016 and is looking for the only trophy that is missing in his brilliant career as a professional.

