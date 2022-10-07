World

CNN documents the withdrawal of Russian troops in southern Ukraine

Posted at 23:09 ET (03:09 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

CNN documents the withdrawal of Russian troops in southern Ukraine playing



3:22

Posted at 23:10 ET (03:10 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

Ukrainian soldier talks about experience in Russian captivity


2:10

Posted at 20:59 ET (00:59 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

The IAEA response to the Russian annexation of the Zaporizhia plant


1:01

Posted at 19:57 ET (23:57 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022




1:17

Posted at 15:11 ET (19:11 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

This is how a Ukrainian soldier sees the devastated cities of Ukraine


0:59

Posted at 13:03 ET (17:03 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

Zelenzky before the OAS: On which side would the heroes of Latin America be?


2:49

Posted at 12:28 ET (16:28 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

What does Latin America say about Putin's new decision?


2:56

Posted at 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

"There are many more to propose to the Nobel Peace Prize than Zelensky"says AMLO


1:42

Posted at 09:28 ET (13:28 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

Russia declares Zaporizhia nuclear plant as its own


1:41

Posted at 20:58 ET (00:58 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Russia attacks Ukraine with kamikaze drones


0:54



