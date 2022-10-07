Chicharito’s reaction to knowing that Hugo Sánchez can take over the Tri

Chicharito’s reaction now that Hugo Sánchez can take the Tri

October 06, 2022 11:10 p.m.

Hugo Sánchez surprised during the spicy soccer program by assuring that if they give him the selection 45 days after the World Cup he would change his chip and return to the tricolor team as a favorite to play the world cup in Qatar 2022, something that arouses interest even in the striker Javier Hernández who was vetoed by Gerardo Martino.

Mexican striker Javier Hernández is one of Hugo Sánchez’s darlings and understands that if the former coach of the Mexican team returns to directing, they would have the opportunity to sneak into the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Chicharito has even posted motivational phrases on his social networks, Well, they consider that the decision of either Hugo Sánchez or Gerardo Martino, the coach, does not lose hope of returning to El Tri and playing a new World Cup.

Now Javier Hernández has given the yes to return to the Mexican team, in fact Chicharito appears in the promotional of the new Leagues Cup tournament that was signed between the United States and Mexico to be played next summer where without a doubt the great stars of Liga MX They will face those of the MLS in search of a new international trophy.

Why did Gerardo Martino veto Chicharito Hernández?

According to the report by journalist Felipe Morales, Gerardo Martino decided to remove striker Javier Hernández from the Mexican National Team because he left the concentration camp and caused two staff members to be fired, in 2019. Chicharito denied responsibility for what happened, for what the Argentine coach Tata Martino made the decision not to summon him again.