Change the life of Aaron Judge and a lucky fan

ARLINGTON, Texas — To many, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has become the new unofficial “Home Run King” in Major League history. For others, only the one that has hit the most home runs in the American League in a season.

But for Cory Youmans it could be the hit that changes his life in many ways, especially financially.

Judge’s 62nd home run ball landed in the front row of the 31st section. AP

Youmans caught the ball for Judge’s 62nd home run of the 2022 season during the first inning of the New York Yankees’ penultimate game of the season Tuesday night at the Texas Rangers’ ball park, Globe Life Field.

Sitting in the front row of section 31, Youmans was ready. He took the mitt off him and caught Judge’s 399-foot missile into left field.

The ball was valued, more than two weeks ago, at a minimum of 2 million dollars by a sports memorabilia company for collectors.

“I think the offer is more than fair, if you’re willing to sell,” JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc., told the Associated Press.

Youmans told local television channel WFAA ABC 8 that he still didn’t know exactly what he would do with the ball from Judge’s historic home run off Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco in front of 38,831 paid-ticket people at the ballpark he had. the retractable roof open for what was the third game of the last series of the season; second of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Dallas resident hadn’t even met with the Yankees, Judge or any Major League or Rangers employees until before Wednesday afternoon’s game.

Judge acknowledged that he would like to keep the ball as a souvenir, but also admitted that the fan had every right to keep it, sell it to whomever they wanted or trade it.

“I don’t know where he is,” Judge said Tuesday night after the historic game. “We’ll see what happens with this. It would be great to have her back. But, you know, it’s a souvenir for a fan. He made a great catch out there and he has every right to keep it.”

Judge hit the record-breaking home run seven days and 24 at-bats after he had hit the 61st to match legendary ex-Yankee Roger Maris’s mark from 1961 for the fourth-most homers in a season; behind only those who once hit Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds, who in 2001 set the major league record with 73.

“I can’t lie, this past couple of games I’d look back and see it was the seventh inning and think I only had one more at-bat left in games. I had to knock her out of the park,” Judge acknowledged.

The right fielder was left out of the lineup for the final game Wednesday for the Yankees, who had already clinched the second-best record in the American League heading into the postseason.

“It’s a huge relief,” Judge added. “I think finally everyone can sit down and watch some baseball games.”