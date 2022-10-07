Celia Lora defies Instagram restrictions with a new adventure partner

Celia Lora, Mexican model and actress, has caused a furor in Instagram after showing off her figure in her underwear. The celebrity is known for being the daughter of Álex Lora, she is a Mexican singer-songwriter and musician, vocalist of the rock and blues band “El Tri”. She in the last hour she has shared some photographs with her friend Marian Franco.

In 1984 the father of Celia Lora formed a band which he baptized as “El Tri”. In 2008, Álex Lora and El Tri celebrated their fortieth anniversary of their musical career and in 2018 they celebrated their 50th anniversary with a concert at the Palacio de los Deportes that lasted 6 hours and was sold out. He is currently one of the icons of music in Mexico of more longevity. Recently the musician’s daughter has defied the rules of Instagram after sharing a series of daring photos with Marian Franco.

A year before the formation “El Tri”, on December 25, 1983, was born Celia Lora who grew up away from the entertainment medium. However, in her adulthood, the model began to become popular on social networks, managing to gather a large number of followers on Instagram.

Celia Lora She has worked as a model for various brands and publications, including “Playboy” magazine, as well as on the reality show Acapulco Shore. Due to this, it is not surprising that the Mexican has posed next to Marian Franco Mexican actress, in a racy production.

Marian Franco is an adult film star, in addition to studying Political Science and Public Administration. Thus, the images of Celia Lora Y Frank have caused a furor in Instagram due to the captivating charm of both actresses.