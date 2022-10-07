Entertainment

Celia Lora defies Instagram restrictions with a new adventure partner

Celia Lora, Mexican model and actress, has caused a furor in Instagram after showing off her figure in her underwear. The celebrity is known for being the daughter of Álex Lora, she is a Mexican singer-songwriter and musician, vocalist of the rock and blues band “El Tri”. She in the last hour she has shared some photographs with her friend Marian Franco.

In 1984 the father of Celia Lora formed a band which he baptized as “El Tri”. In 2008, Álex Lora and El Tri celebrated their fortieth anniversary of their musical career and in 2018 they celebrated their 50th anniversary with a concert at the Palacio de los Deportes that lasted 6 hours and was sold out. He is currently one of the icons of music in Mexico of more longevity. Recently the musician’s daughter has defied the rules of Instagram after sharing a series of daring photos with Marian Franco.

