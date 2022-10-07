Buffalo shooting: suicide bomber kills his parents and his wife

Helpline: The Department of Mental Health of the Ministry of Public Health of the Dominican Republic has an information line on depression at 809-544-4223

A Clarence man killed his mother and wife before traveling 12 miles to a field in Newstead, New York, where he shot his father, then killed himself, authorities said.

The event was described as “a family tragedy” by the Erie County Sheriff, John Garcia, who did not offer information on the names or ages of the victims, but did confirm the relationship between them. “It is a terrible event, terrible for everyone,” he added.

However, the diary The BuffaloNews, he independently gave the alleged gunman’s name as Erik Bergum, identified his wife as Mary Beth, and his elderly parents as Nancy and Mark Bergum.

According to the family’s neighbors in Buffalo, the couple made up of Bergum and Mary Beth had four children and the family had lived in the area for almost seven years, so the violent deaths shocked the entire neighborhood.

“They were good people,” said Keith Lukowski, a neighbor. “I am devastated. I cried all day. I cried for those four children. No one saw this coming.”

According to the sheriff’s explanation of the events, the first call officers received was at 10:45 a.m. Thursday and took them to the “Ten X Shooting Club” shooting range at 8081 Greenbush Road, Newstead, where they found the bodies of two men in an apparent murder-suicide.

Following this first discovery, police located two female bodies in separate private residences in Clarence, Sheriff Garcia added. Without being exact about the moment in which they were shot.

According to the shocked neighbors, Mary Beth Bergum was a nurse at “Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital”, while her husband was the owner and operator of “Theatre Pro”, a company that is responsible for the design and installation of home theater systems. House.