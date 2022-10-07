BIG LEAGUES – Wild Card Madness Begins

The Major League Baseball postseason begins this Friday with the wild card series that will add a special ingredient to this year. A maximum of three games will be played at the home of the local, where two wins are sought to advance to the division series.

Tampa vs. Cleveland

No stranger to the pomp and danger of October’s postseason, Terry Francona feels the same way heading into his 72nd playoff game as he did before his first 18 years ago.

“I’m going to be scared to death,” the Cleveland manager said Thursday, half jokingly. “That will never change”.

Count on the bravery of your Guardians.

Baseball’s youngest team, which used a base-by-base approach to outlast Minnesota and Chicago to win the AL Central, gets its first taste of the playoffs on Friday when the Guardians open the best-of wild-card round. three against the Tampa Bay Rays.

This is uncharted territory for many of Cleveland’s players, most of whom were in the minor leagues during the bizarre 2020 season when the team, then known as the Indians, was eliminated in the first round by the New York Yankees. York.

Nothing has fazed the Guardians this season, and Game 1 starter Shane Bieber, who will face Tampa Bay ace Shane McClanahan, doesn’t expect his teammates to be nervous about stepping onto a bigger stage.

“It seems like nothing has been too big or too small for us this year,” he said. “I really don’t expect too many changes within the clubhouse or on the field.”

Cleveland and Tampa Bay played six times during the regular season, with the Guardians going 4-2. Last week, the teams met in a three-game series that went to one run, with two games in extra innings.

For the Rays, the postseason has become almost secondhand. Tampa Bay is making its fourth straight appearance, and those experiences can only help when every ball, strike and out is magnified.

Rays manager Kevin Cash, one of Francona’s closest friends, isn’t convinced his team’s familiarity with playing the ball gives his team a clear advantage.

“Your guy has a lot more postseason experience than I do,” Cash said with one of his many Francona jokes. “I think the culture that Tito creates there, regardless of how inexperienced they are, his players are going into this situation with a safe mindset.”

The Guardians’ belief began before Opening Day, and while they’ve become something of a surprise to outsiders, Cleveland players always felt they could compete with big-spending, big-swinging baseball teams.

His offensive style goes against the grain of today’s game. He’s old-school by necessity, with a premium on quality at-bats, making contact, advancing runners or stealing. It worked and the Guardians, who posted a 24-6 record in MLB after Sept. 4, plan to keep it that way.

“I wish we had hit more three-run homers,” Francona said. “But we have what we have, so instead of making excuses, we are trying to find a way to win. You take care of what you have.”

The Rays know what it’s like to deal with the Guardians attack, and it’s not fun.

“When guys constantly pressure you putting the ball in play, it presents challenges,” Cash said. “You have to play really clean defense when you’re not getting strikeouts.”

Seattle-Toronto

The stakes are high in Alek Manoah’s first career playoff start, but the Toronto Blue Jays All-Star right-hander isn’t the least bit worried about facing the Seattle Mariners in Friday’s wild-card opener. .

“My high school coach used to say that pressure is something you put in your tires,” Manoah joked Thursday. “This is just baseball. It is only a game. I just have to go out, have fun and leave the pressure for your tires.”

Luis Castillo starts Game 1 for Seattle, making his first postseason appearance since 2001. The Mariners went 5-2 against Toronto this season.

Manoah went 16-7 with a 2.44 ERA in his second season in the majors, anchoring a rotation that also includes two right-handers with contracts worth more than $100 million, Kevin Gausman and José Berríos.

Still, with his combination of performance and poise in big games, Manoah was Toronto’s clear choice to take the ball in Game 1.

Likewise, Mariners manager Scott Servais has reason to feel good about Castillo, who went 4-2 with a 3.17 ERA in 11 starts for Seattle after being acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline.

“I couldn’t be more confident sending someone,” Servais said. “When you have a high-level guy like that, the fact that we traded him, signed him to a long-term contract, it’s the perfect time.”

A strong showing in Game 1 could be crucial in this best-of-three matchup.

However, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will get an added advantage by playing the entire series at home, where a loud and rabid fan base is ready for its first in-person look at postseason baseball since 2016, when Toronto made the second most consecutive appearances in the ALCS.

That 2016 team beat Baltimore at home to win what was then a one-game wild-card matchup, Edwin Encarnacion’s 11th-inning home run sending Toronto to the division series.

Phillies vs. Cardinals

More than a decade ago, the talented triumvirate of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright helped propel the St. Louis Cardinals past the Philadelphia Phillies in the divisional round of the playoffs and ultimately to a World Series title.

A lot has happened since then, and not a lot of good in Philadelphia, where the Phillies have had more losing seasons than winning ones and clinched a wild-card berth earlier this week for their first return to the postseason.

The two clubs will meet again, 11 years after their last thrilling playoff matchup, set to play a best-of-three NL Wild Card series at Busch Stadium. And wouldn’t you know? Pujols, Molina and Wainwright are still around, and each could have a starring role when the series begins Friday afternoon.

“I’ve thought about it a lot, haven’t I? It literally became a fork in the road: one went to the right, one went to the left,” John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, said Thursday, recalling the decisive Game 5 of the 2011 series. St. Louis won 1-0 behind Chris Carpenter’s three-hit gem against Hall of Famer Roy Halladay.

“It was such an epic game, probably one of the best games any of us have ever seen,” Mozeliak said. “For us it became more of a springboard, and in the case of the Phillies, it also became a turning point for their franchise.”

The Cardinals continued to contend for championships over the next decade, losing three times in the NL Championship Series and once in the World Series.

The team they take to this postseason could be their best yet: Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt will get a lot of MVP votes. The starting rotation, boosted by the arrival at the trade deadline of Game 1 starter Jose Quintana, has been solid. And the bullpen has been among the best in baseball.

Molina will be back behind the plate, Wainwright is available out of the bullpen and Pujols, after surpassing the 700 career home run mark and surpassing Babe Ruth in RBIs, will try to continue his torrid second half.

“We’ve had a lot of different contributors throughout the year,” said first-year manager Oliver Marmol. “What our corner guys have done on Nolan and Goldy is amazing. They ring the bell every day, and without them we are not here. You can go down the list. But what Albert has done has been extraordinary.”

The Phillies are also pretty remarkable.

They were going nowhere when team president Dave Dombrowski fired manager Joe Girardi in June, replacing him with Rob Thomson. They were 23-29 and 5 1/2 games out of the playoffs, despite a $237 million payroll.

But with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto leading the offense, and a rotation featuring Aaron Nola and Game 1 starter Zack Wheeler blocking hitters, Thomson led one of the biggest turnarounds in baseball. Only the Dodgers and Braves have better records in the National League since the soft-spoken Canadian took over.

“I feel a sense of pride for these players,” Thomson said. “We are happy to be here, but we have more to do.”

Mets vs. Padres

For two teams that finished second in their divisions, the Padres and Mets bring a host of stars to the playoffs.

Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Yu Darvish on the San Diego side.

Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Francisco Lindor for New York, just to name a few.

A pair of baseball’s biggest spenders, one from each coast, prepared to square off in a best-of-three NL wild-card series at Citi Field beginning Friday night. Two wins give him a date in the Division Series with the mighty Dodgers.

“This is not playing the long game here. This is the short game,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said Thursday. “It’s a different time of year.”

Without a doubt, both clubs feel the pressure and urgency of knowing that a bad weekend means the sudden end of a promising season full of great expectations.

San Diego entered with an eye on winning the NL West, and while Los Angeles clinched the division title, the Padres marked themselves as World Series contenders by acquiring Soto and closer. All-Star Josh Hader in a big splash in the Aug. 2 trade. term.

They didn’t take off on the streak some expected, but the Padres (89-73) won enough to earn the second NL wild card despite finishing 22 games behind the Dodgers.

Powered by Pete Alonso and Major League Baseball batting champion Jeff McNeil at the plate, New York (101-61) was atop the NL East for nearly six days this season.

But even after leading by 10 1/2 games on June 1 and seven on August 10, the Mets couldn’t contain the Braves. The defending World Series champions snatched their fifth straight division crown and a bye to the playoffs in the first round thanks to a head-to-head sweep in Atlanta last weekend.

New York needs to shake off that big disappointment, fast.

“Yesterday’s news,” said Lindor, who set a career-high 107 RBIs as the Mets won the second-most games in franchise history. “We have to focus on what is in front of our feet.”

Both teams worked out for an hour Thursday under clear skies at Citi Field. Good weather is forecast throughout the weekend, though nighttime temperatures of around 50 degrees could feel a bit chilly for San Diego players.