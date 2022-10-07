Before Rocío Durcal there was Angélica María, but Juan Gabriel suffered her betrayal

Juan Gabriel and Angelica Maria, Rocio Durcal and Juan Gabriel

October 06, 2022 8:37 p.m.

It is no secret to anyone that Angélica María had great successes with the Divo de Juárez, and it is that songs like “Tú sis está el mísame” gave great fame to the singer and mother of Angélica Vale, but this is just one example of the great success they had together.

But all this success came to an end overnight, it turns out that Angélica and Juan Gabriel distanced themselves because of a man. And it was precisely the singer’s husband who was to blame. And it is possible that this story reminds you of another related to Divo de Juárez.

More celebrity news:

THEY REVEALED THE WAY IN WHICH TIGRE AZCÁRRAGA CHOSE THE GIRLS FROM THE CATALOG

THE TRUE FACE OF BELINDA IS REVEALED, MANY CONFIRMED HER THEORIES

And it is that it was said that Juan Gabriel and Rocío Dúrcal’s husband had had an affair, the same one that would have ended the relationship that Rocío and JuanGa had, remember that both gave successful musical themes that are remembered to this day.

Angélica María distanced herself from Juan Gabriel

And it was because of Raúl Vale, because it is said that the comedian was jealous of the success of his wife and Juan Gabriel, so he went to the divo to tell him that his services as composer of Angélica were no longer required, since he already had him for that worked. Those close to the singer say that he was very upset by the attitude of the comedian who would have been very rough and rude.