Auction house offers US$2 million to fan who took home run ball 62

After learning that Corey Youmans, a Texas Rangers fan, kept the historic home run of the New York Yankees star, succulent offers appeared for the object.

One of the most prized possessions in American sports today is the ball with which Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run in the 2022 season of Major League Baseball (MLB)becoming the maximum home run in the history of new york yankees.

Fate wanted whoever took this ball to be Corey Youmansfan of Texas Rangerswho was asked why he will do with it, answering that “That’s a good question. I haven’t thought about it yet”.

The reality is that offers have not been lacking for the fan who conquered the ball from Aaron Judge’s historic home runin fact, one of the most recognized auction houses for sports memorabilia, such as Memory Lane Inc.He wants the object at all costs.

What Judge’s HR 62 auction house offers per ball



J. P. Cohenpresident of the company, assured the agency Associated Presswho have contacted Youmans to offer $2 million dollars for this element, but has not responded to the proposal.

“I believe that the offer is way above fairif you are willing to sell it. We made a $2 million offer, and it’s still valid.“assured the executive, who warned that in case of acquiring it, they are willing to lend the ball to the Yankees so that they can exhibit it.