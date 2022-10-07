ATTENTION! Chivas prepares an offer for the coach of the moment in Liga MX: It is not Andrés Lillini

El Rebaño has to start thinking about the next campaign where they don’t want to continue with that irregularity that Ricardo Cadena’s work has shown.

For Club Guadalajara it is of vital importance to find the coach who offers not only good results, also a regularity both soccer and mental in the template and that guarantees that sooner or later they will be in the place that corresponds to the greatest team in Mexican soccer, For this reason, everything indicates that Ricardo Cadena’s hours on the bench are numbered.

Although the Sacred Flock has the ticket in hand to play the Repechage and thus advance to the Quarterfinals, It is a reality that the objective was different, to climb to the first four places to get directly into the Liguilla, but at the least opportune moment the team fell to Ricardo Cadena, who will now have to reverse the bad moment after three consecutive losses.

And it is just that type of situation that would complicate his stay in Chivas for the Clausura 2023 Tournament, because when it seemed that they had everything in their hands to climb to fourth place, they fell resoundingly against Tigres de la UANL 4-1, a direct rival with whom they ended up showing all their weaknesses both defensively and in attack.

Chivas will look for Nicolás Larcamón

In this sense, the leadership of Guadalajara commanded by Ricardo Peláez and Amaury Vergara plans one of the signings surprising in the final months of 2022, because according to information from the newspaper El Universal, they want to have the services of the Argentine Nicolás Larcamón, current coach of Puebla, precisely his rival in the Repechage, and who has given much to talk about with his work in the two years he has been in La Franja.

Poll Would you like Larcamón in Chivas? Would you like Larcamón in Chivas? No, it is better that Chain continues I don’t know, but I do prefer it over Cadena 1071 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

“Turns out the Foxes have competition. Beyond what happens in the Liguilla that is about to start, the Argentine is a man who also likes in Guadalajara, that he would also try to take it by 2023 ”, was part of what the aforementioned medium published, making it evident that the Flock also has to hurry before another club sets eyes on the young helmsman.

imago7

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!