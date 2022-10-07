World
Armed attack in Totolapan, Mexico, leaves 20 dead, including a mayor. The attack is attributed to the criminal group “Los Tequileros”
Posted at 11:38 ET (15:38 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022
Posted at 19:44 ET (23:44 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022
Posted at 19:41 ET (23:41 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022
Posted at 17:56 ET (21:56 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022
Posted at 17:55 ET (21:55 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022
Posted at 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022
Posted at 19:44 ET (23:44 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Posted at 19:03 ET (23:03 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Posted at 20:26 ET (00:26 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Posted at 20:22 ET (00:22 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022