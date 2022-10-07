World

Armed attack in Totolapan, Mexico, leaves 20 dead, including a mayor. The attack is attributed to the criminal group “Los Tequileros”

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Posted at 11:38 ET (15:38 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

This we know from the massacre in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico playing



3:55

Posted at 19:44 ET (23:44 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

After threats, they kill a mother who was looking for her daughter in Mexico


3:29

Posted at 19:41 ET (23:41 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

The heartbreaking statement of a father who lost his son in a massacre


1:36

Posted at 17:56 ET (21:56 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

Tatiana Clouthier leaves Economy without a hug from AMLO


0:39

Posted at 17:55 ET (21:55 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

The keys to understanding the massacre in the town of Guerrero


3:06

Posted at 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

"There are many more to propose to the Nobel Peace Prize than Zelensky"says AMLO


1:42

Posted at 19:44 ET (23:44 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

García Cabeza de Vaca has an arrest warrant and these are the reasons


0:41

Posted at 19:03 ET (23:03 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Mariachis and fans receive Dwayne Johnson in Mexico


1:20

Posted at 20:26 ET (00:26 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Mexico mall evacuated due to bomb threat


0:37

Posted at 20:22 ET (00:22 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Spanish minister thinks about apologies that Mexico asks his country


1:40

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

The National Hurricane Center initiates bulletins for the potential tropical cyclone 13

16 hours ago

PRM calls on its members to refrain from participating in the consultation of the former government party

3 days ago

‘The worst is yet to come,’ say Russians fleeing draft

1 week ago

Who and why ordered CNN en Español to go off the air in Nicaragua? These were the entities involved | Video

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button