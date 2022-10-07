Ariel Henry asks the international community for help to solve the humanitarian crisis

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, requested support from the international community to help the neighboring country face the humanitarian crisis they are currently experiencing, with the cholera outbreakthe scarcity of drinking water, road blockades by gangs, insecurity, lack of fuel and absence of children in school.

“We want them to provide all the necessary support to prevent people from dying,” Henry said in a speech to the nation and collected by the Miami Herald newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Henry did not specify what that aid should look like and did not openly call for foreign military intervention.

“We want drinking water and medicine to reach people who are sick at this time when cholera has begun to resurface, that the factories that produce water restart production; we need doctors and nurses to be able to get to the hospital, to get the ambulances circulating, to get the hospitals working again,” said Henry.

“We need you to help us unblock the roads across the country, that the gasoline flows everywhere, that all children go to school without fear, that everyone can do their work without fear,” he continued, according to the Herald.

Similarly, the Haitian Prime Minister called on his compatriots to “show compassion and humanity” and unite for the good of the country.

“In the new Haiti what do we want, we want to change the way we manage state finances,” he said.

El Nuevo Herald explains that Henry pointed out that recent reforms were aimed not only at cutting $400 million in fuel subsidies and shutting down a lucrative black market, but at collecting millions in uncollected customs duties from tax evaders.

“You have to agree with me, we cannot take all custom recipes to serve to a small group of people and subsidize a single product,” he said according to the portal.

The criminals, Henry said, were holding Haiti hostage and trying to bring “an entire people to their knees” because they believe it is the only way to come to power. “The irresponsible and criminal behavior of these people has created a humanitarian crisis that we have never seen, we have never lived on the land of Haiti and that threatens the sovereignty of Father Dessalines,” he said.

“We cannot stand idly by and watch some bandits, associated with some bad politicians and some bad people, plunge our country into an unprecedented disaster.