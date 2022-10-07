Are you going or staying? Roberto Mosquera finally confirms his future at Sporting Cristal

Sporting Cristal achieved an agonizing and important victory against Ayacucho as a visitor, which unleashed the euphoria of all the sky-blue fans and their soccer players. However, the one who kept calm was Roberto Mosquera, since after his arrival in Lima he was even encouraged to reveal whether or not he will continue next season.

The former soccer player began by explaining the good moment the club is going through, since they are leaders of the Closing Tournament shortly after it ends. However, he also left a “small” to all those who continue to criticize them for the performance they had at the international level this year.

“It gives you responsibilities, but it also reinforces the idea we have of the game, that we are on the right path towards the goal that was set at the beginning of the year. Afterwards, they will continue talking about the Copa (Libertadores) because we are a country that does not look at the present, only at the past“, he expressed.

“We have played with Flamengo, 120 million dollars, they won us 2-1 and that is not going to change. Then when they say he throws his resume, internationally I reached the quarterfinals with Wilstermann, I beat River, Palmeiras. soda to keep you calm. My contract ends and we will surely leave it, God willing champion“Roberto Mosquera added.

Finally, the Sporting Cristal strategist pointed out that the duel against Universitario de Deportes will be exciting, since both teams will play the top of the Clausura this weekend. If the ‘U’ wins, it will be only one point behind the sky-blue team and will give rise to Alianza Lima and Melgar also hot on their heels, but if the Rímac team win they will be more leaders than ever.