Sports

Are you going or staying? Roberto Mosquera finally confirms his future at Sporting Cristal

Photo of CodeList CodeList4 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Sporting Cristal achieved an agonizing and important victory against Ayacucho as a visitor, which unleashed the euphoria of all the sky-blue fans and their soccer players. However, the one who kept calm was Roberto Mosquera, since after his arrival in Lima he was even encouraged to reveal whether or not he will continue next season.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList4 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Haaland beats Luis Suárez in the Champions League with 51 games less

22 hours ago

Luis Figo imposes Guinness Record; played match at more than 6 thousand metersHalf time

1 week ago

your bus will travel empty from Paris to Lisbon

2 days ago

Prominent Cuban basketball player died of complications after surgery – SwingCompleto

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button