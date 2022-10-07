Aracely Arámbula, in grayscale, squanders all her beauty | Instagram

The beautiful Chihuahuan actress once again captivated all her followers after sharing a photograph in which she appears on her back with a seductive dress with a deep opening with which Aracely Arámbula paralyzes the platform.

In a photo from behind, “the chule“He was seen in a black and white snapshot in which he models from behind what captures the gaze of several in his path while giving his best smiles to the camera.

Who was the “Herald’s Face” in 1996, he stood out for his long career on the small screen after making his debut at the age of 16 in productions such as “Prisionera de amor” (1994), “Acapulco, Cuerpo y Alma” (1995), Aracely Arámbula obtained her first Juvenile leading role in “Soñadoras” (1998-1999).

The famous 46-year-old, born on March 6, 1973, squandered beauty on a gray scale from the Instagram platform where she raised the temperature with a low-cut dress that drew all eyes.

In recent years, the actress The stepmotherhas increased her popularity on social networks where she is highly acclaimed by her large virtual community: “La ArAfamilia”, who are very happy to see her again on the screens on Televisa.

After starring in productions on Telemundo with “La Patrona” (2013) and “the lady“(2016-2020) Aracely Arámbula Jaques would have stayed away from productions on Televisa, a producer in which her career took off from the beginning.

Now, with his character from “Marcia Cisneros“, Arámbula marked his return on the arm of this new version that in 2005 starred Victoria Ruffo and César Évora and of which now, the “ex of Luis Miguel” together with the famous, Andrés Palacios, return to the public’s taste.

With 50 episodes, the production directed by Carmen Armendariz started with a high audience number, surpassing other competitions, according to reports.

With 50 chapters contemplated, the chapters on the air would already be in the final stretch, while the also Mexican singer and interpreter of “Bad news“He has not announced the next projects that will come to the door after this stage.

