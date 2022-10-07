Antillean Villain: “Puerto Rico is an Island kidnapped by the United States” | entertainment

The exponent of urban music Villano Antillano, considers that the United States keeps Puerto Rico “kidnapped”.

During a segment of the Movistar + program La Resistencia, the singer took the opportunity to express her position on the relationship between Puerto Rico and the North American country.

“It belongs to whom?” the artist questioned when one of the presenters said that Puerto Rico was a property of the United States. “It’s a good topic to play. Yes, unfortunately, we are an island hijacked by the United States. I would use the term kidnapped,” she added.





Villano criticized colonialism and the effect it has had on Caribbean countries, specifically Haiti.

“Let’s talk about colonialism. Haiti is a country that has suffered greatly. I understand that it is the first country that was able to become independent in the Caribbean… and France made them pay. Haiti is jo@#$ today because of the French… It’s because of colonialism,” the singer said during the segment.

Villano Antillana is an urban music singer who addresses issues in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. One of her most recent hits BZRP Music Sessions # 51 demonstrated her musical talent, although she had previously been in the sights of all fans of the urban genre for her songs, Doll, I don’t trust, Pájara, among others. others.

Watch the video of the La Resistencia segment here: