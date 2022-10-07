Anastasia Kvitko, her white outfit highlights her sexy charm

Anastasia Kvitko, white outfit with lace highlights her beauties | Instagram

The famous russian model Anastasia Kvitko conquered her fandom again, thanks to a beautiful set in several photos that she shared on her Instagram, where she was wearing a flirty lace outfit.

The outfit worn on this occasion by the 27-year-old Russian model and celebrity, possessor of enormous charms and prominent curves, consisted of two main pieces, the first of them and the most striking was a lace top with long sleeves.

Thanks to the coquettish design that it carried Anastasia Kvitkothe upper part of her great beauties stood out, because it was a little tight, making them stand out even more, right in front she had a pair of brooches that adjusted to her silhouette by tightening them a little.

In total he shared 3 Photoseach of them as intense as the previous one, in the first one we see the businesswoman posing in profile, for some of her followers this could be the best photo of the three, especially because her entire silhouette is highlighted.

Anastasia Kvitko surprises with her beautiful charms | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko



The top she is wearing belongs to the brand Fashion Novashe herself indicated it in her description, and where she also asked her fans which of the photographs that appear there are the ones they liked the most.

I prefer the three photos, you are fantastic,” commented a fan.

For the second photo, her fans enjoyed seeing her beautiful face with natural makeup, with one of her hands delicately touching a part of her charms.

Curiously, on this occasion, she wears her hair in a low tail, in order to show off her beautiful shoulders and lace top.

for the last image Anastasia Kvitko He is posing from behind, his back attracts the eyes of his millions of followers, which he shines thanks to the design he is wearing, and the pants he is also wearing, which are white and high-waisted, reaching above his waist.

Her perfect outfit of charm decided to complete it with golden details, we find these with her golden watch and a small brown bag, it seems to be a small bag, as for her footwear it was not seen on this occasion.