América will reach the Liguilla with only 105 minutes played in 23 days

The 2022 Opening Tournament schedule and competition system of the MX League, They will make America reach the Liguilla of mexican soccer with just 105 minutes of accumulated play in the last 23 days; in that period the Eagles saw their rhythm of play cutvery important for the aspirations of any team seeking the title.

After the National Classic against chivaswhich was played on September 17 at the Azteca Stadium, those from Coapa have only played one game, it was against Puebla after the FIFA Date, in addition to the 15 minutes they played against Atlantean, a game that was suspended due to the presence of an electrical storm.

It should be noted that during the FIFA Date, the Eagles played a friendly against Chivas in the United Stateswhich they won 3-1, but in that match those from Coapa had Sub 20 players and the few who played for the first team, such as Miguel Layún or Jonathan dos Santos, are not starters.

When does America return to activity?

The Eagles will return to activity in the Liguilla when the First Leg of the Quarterfinals is played, which will be between 12 and 13 and October. The board will no longer look for a preparation game for himbecause the calendar does not allow to find available rivals, both in the MX League and in the Expansion League. As if that were not enough, the American U20 team is in competition in the Liguilla of its category.

Fernando Ortiz’s team is waiting for its rival for the Quarterfinals, since you must wait for the results this weekend when the Repechage series are played. Finishing in first place in the standings, they will face the lowest placed team from those who advance.