Alec Baldwin reached an agreement with the family of Halyna Hutchins, the woman he accidentally killed on a film set

Actor Alec Baldwin said Wednesday that he had reached a civil settlement with the family of the woman he fatally shot with a gun he believed was a prop on the set of “Rust.”

“We are pleased to announce today the civil case resolution Presented on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins,” Baldwin said in an Instagram post.

“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained a specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son” and for this “we thank everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation,” added the actor.

The lawsuit, which was filed in February in Santa Fe against Baldwin and other team members, alleged numerous violations of industry standards.

The deal announced this Wednesday, as explained by the actor’s lawyers, is subject to court approval.

Filming on “Rust” will resume with all of the original lead actors in January 2023 and film director Joel Souza, who was also injured in the shooting, is expected to return to the film.

Although if this agreement is approved, the civil complaint would be closed, it remains to be seen if the state of New Mexico will press charges.

A few days ago it became known that he had approved a budget item for $317,000 so that the Prosecutor’s Office could file charges and bring four involved, including Baldwin, to trial.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the money would cover all the costs related to the trial and to appoint a special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, as supervisor of the case.

The “Rust” case focuses on the event that occurred on the set of this film on October 21, 2021, when director of photography Halyna Hutchins died after being shot by a gun Baldwin was holding during a rehearsal.

Baldwin has said on numerous occasions that the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. But a recent FBI forensic report found that the gun could not have been fired unless someone pulled the trigger.

After this, the Hutchins family denounced Baldwin for reckless homicide, but the Prosecutor’s Office has not filed any charges against the actor.

In a parallel investigation, New Mexico authorities filed a $140,000 fine in April for “Rust” producersincluding Baldwin, for not guaranteeing the security protocol.

(with information from AFP, AP and EFE)

