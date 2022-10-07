A virtual voice assistant, key in the investigation into the crime of the Argentine scientist in the United States

Kansas City Police Detectives they found a virtual voice assistant in the department in which the young Argentine scientist Camila Behrensen and her department partner, a Chilean national, were murdered. They believe the device may contain key information to determine how the double crime occurred.

According to local media The Kansas City StarDetectives discovered the Amazon device during a home search last Saturday and believe it may contain evidence directly related to the investigation of the incident.

Based on physical evidence at the scene, investigators believe the suspect “a considerable amount of time passed” in the place and that there could have been a “verbal communication with the two victims during the commission of the homicides”.

The device found during the Jackson County Circuit Court ordered search “is voice activated and responds to voice communication within the confines of the residence,” a Kansas City detective explained.







The Argentine Camila Behrensen (24) and the Chilean Pablo Guzmán Palma (25), murdered in Kansas City (USA).

Police have not yet identified no suspect and launched a call to the neighbors to share photos or surveillance images that may have been recorded in the general area between Friday night and Saturday morning.

“Homeowners or renters in the area of ​​41st to 43rd streets, from McGee to Gillham, with video surveillance cameras are asked to contact Kansas City Police detectives. Police are interested in footage from between 10:30 p.m. on Friday, September 30, and 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 1.“, says the statement.

The victim’s father, Ernesto Behrensen (49), journalist and former director of the defunct Diarios y Noticias (DyN) agency. arrived this Wednesday in Kansas City with a friend and met with the Argentine consul general in Chicago, Beatriz Vivas. In addition, he met with police detectives and advanced in the painful procedures for the repatriation of the body.

Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, in dialogue with Telamexpressed “his regret” for what happened and demanded the “quick clarification” of the case.

He also confirmed that the Foreign Ministry, through the General Directorate of Consular Affairs, is personally assisting the family,

The case



Camila Behrensen (24) and Pablo Guzmán Palma (25) were students in the Class of 2020 Predoctoral Researchers at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research Graduate School.

According to the news portal of KSHB and the Twitter account of the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD), both were found murdered last Saturday, in a burned apartment, located at 4100 Oak Street, in a complex in the Midtown neighborhood.







Camila Behrensen (24), the Argentine scientist murdered in Kansas City.

Police and fire personnel moved to the scene after receiving a fire alert and when putting out the fire they found the two bodies, which at first glance presented “trauma”.

In turn, the KCPD Homicide investigators publicly requested the residents of the area to provide security camera footage in search of obtaining information about what happened and offered a reward of 25 thousand dollars for those who provide information that allows those responsible to be arrested.

During the fire, firefighters had to enter the apartment of a neighbor of the building, Raúl Gonzales, to wake him up and notify him of the incident.

“It was very crazy. I’ve never been so close to an event like this. It is a sad situation in every sense. I hope that their families receive an answer,” Gonzales said in a dialogue with the local television channel KMBC 9.

In that sense, the man described the Midtown neighborhood as a “residential” and “very quiet” place, where an event of these characteristics is not frequent.

“I’ve never heard of an explosion of this magnitude in this neighborhood. At best, a distant gunshot,” Gonzales said.

Behrensen was a native of the City of Buenos Aires and received her Bachelor's degree in Biotechnology in 2020 from the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa (UADE).







The area where Camila Berehnsen and Chilean Pablo Guzmán Palma were murdered.

According to a statement from the Stowers Institute, the young woman was seeking her postdoctoral degree and was leading a research group as well as her own laboratory.

Her classmates and teachers described her as a “bright young man with a vibrant intellect who cared deeply about his work and his classmates“.

"ANDWe are devastated by the tragic death of two of our pre-doctoral researchers. These researchers were members of our Class of 2020 and vibrant members of our Stowers Institute community. Our deepest condolences are with their families at this difficult time.", indicated the house of studies in its statement.







The statement from the Stowers Institute after the deaths of the Argentine scientist Camila Behrensen and her partner Pablo Guzmán Palma, in Kansas City.

On the other hand, the institute provided a small biography of the young woman on its website, where they highlighted that Isaac Asimov was her “favorite author” and that her hobby was “running middle-distance races”, standing out in the 800 and 1,500 competitions. meters.

“In the future, he hopes to continue his research on metabolism. She is particularly interested in studying the role of metabolism in development as she moves toward her postdoc and, later, leading a research group in her own lab.“, they had highlighted from the educational center.

Meanwhile, it was determined that the latest activity in the networks of Guzmán Palma occurred hours before the discovery of the fact, when he published a tweet in which he commented that he was having a "quiet night"while reading the novel "Will and Testament" by the Norwegian writer Vigdis Hjorth,







The area where Camila Berehnsen and Chilean Pablo Guzmán Palma were murdered.

“Quiet night reading a depressing Norwegian novel about toxic and oppressive family dynamics“Wrote the young Chilean at 0.31 on Saturday.

Finally, according to the daily The Kansas City Starwith the double crime of the young Argentine and her Chilean partner, the homicides in that city reached the figure of 126 events so far this year.

In 2021 homicides reached a total of 157, being the second highest record in the history of Kansas City.

